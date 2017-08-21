How Sunu band Improves Mobility
Dave Power, President, Perkins School for the Blind
Sunu band may be the way that we navigate like bats navigate in the night.
Haylee Mota, Blind User
Sunu band was really easy to use and cool. Yes I feel Sunu band can improve my awareness and independence.
Howard Sumner, Blind Adult User
This has the potential to be the fitbit for the blind.
Carmen Camacho
It’s helping with your environment and how to be more mobile.
Daniel Kish, President of World Access for the Blind
Daniel Kish is an orientation and mobility expert and explains how to use the Sunu band.
SPECS
Ultrasonic proximity sensor with 13 feet range
Real time feedback at 30 frames per second
High definition, lineal haptic actuator
Motion unit for one hand gesture recognition
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection
Rechargeable LiPo battery for 12 hours of use
Online tutorial guides for quick learning