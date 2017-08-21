Sunu band is the world's first sonar smartwatch that enhances spatial awareness and navigation for the blind and visually impaired

Sunu band



How Sunu band Improves Mobility


Testimonials

  • Sunu band may be the way that we navigate like bats navigate in the night.

    Dave Power, President, Perkins School for the Blind

  • Sunu band was really easy to use and cool. Yes I feel Sunu band can improve my awareness and independence.

    Haylee Mota, Blind User

  • This has the potential to be the fitbit for the blind.

    Howard Sumner, Blind Adult User

  • It’s helping with your environment and how to be more mobile.

    Carmen Camacho

  • Daniel Kish is an orientation and mobility expert and explains how to use the Sunu band.

    Daniel Kish, President of World Access for the Blind

Tested in partnership with

NFB Perkins Hellen Keller MIT

SUNU band

$ 249 99

  • SPECS

  • Ultrasonic proximity sensor with 13 feet range

  • Real time feedback at 30 frames per second

  • High definition, lineal haptic actuator

  • Motion unit for one hand gesture recognition

  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection

  • Rechargeable LiPo battery for 12 hours of use

  • Online tutorial guides for quick learning

Join the conversation